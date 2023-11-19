Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Short Interest Update

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the October 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 757,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Cardiff Oncology Stock Up 13.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardiff Oncology

Shares of CRDF stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $53.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.77. Cardiff Oncology has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $2.79.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 145.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 47,297 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 69.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 15,020 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cardiff Oncology by 116.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 21,632 shares in the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and hematologic malignancies, such as KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

