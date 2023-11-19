Capital One Financial Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report released on Tuesday, November 14th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $19.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $17.70. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $18.23 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $6.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $6.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $24.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $24.94 EPS.

FANG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.41.

FANG opened at $156.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $171.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $1,252,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,385.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

