Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on COMPASS Pathways plc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report issued on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.36) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.08). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for COMPASS Pathways’ current full-year earnings is ($2.17) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.88) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

COMPASS Pathways stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $372.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average is $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 18.55 and a quick ratio of 18.55. COMPASS Pathways has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $11.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 2.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 89,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

