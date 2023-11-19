Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Price Target to $2.50

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $2.10 to $2.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on VolitionRx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company.
VolitionRx Stock Performance
VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million. VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 5,201.69% and a negative return on equity of 7,185.73%. Equities analysts forecast that VolitionRx will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.
VolitionRx Company Profile
VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.
