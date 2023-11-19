Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 5,000 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 29.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CROX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Crocs by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 91.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 156.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 9.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crocs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.88.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $91.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.13 and a 200 day moving average of $101.27. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

