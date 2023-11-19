Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New Investment in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 122,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 8.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter worth $32,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at $313,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 19.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 116,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 19,208 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on DKNG. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on DraftKings from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Benchmark boosted their target price on DraftKings from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus boosted their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.43.
Insider Transactions at DraftKings
In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 23,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $710,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,463,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 105,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $3,619,911.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,820,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,619,435.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 23,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $710,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 648,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,463,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 717,193 shares of company stock worth $21,265,674. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
DraftKings Price Performance
DKNG opened at $38.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.32. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.81.
DraftKings Profile
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
See Also
