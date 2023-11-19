Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) by 7,029.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 762,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752,100 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in B2Gold by 13.0% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 26,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 10.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in B2Gold by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Price Performance

BTG opened at $3.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.67. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Free Report ) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $477.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on BTG shares. StockNews.com downgraded B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

