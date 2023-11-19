Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Cut to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$8.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of C$10.00.

Separately, Raymond James raised Canaccord Genuity Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canaccord Genuity Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$9.91.

Shares of TSE:CF opened at C$7.02 on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52-week low of C$6.50 and a 52-week high of C$11.80. The stock has a market cap of C$699.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s payout ratio is currently -29.06%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

