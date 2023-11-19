Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,371,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,530 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $149,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.44.

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CPT opened at $87.35 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $82.81 and a 1 year high of $127.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.72 and a 200-day moving average of $103.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 191.39%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

