Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

CPT has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $126.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.44.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $87.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $82.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.72 and a 200-day moving average of $103.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 191.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 99,189.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,795,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792,025 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $333,911,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 653.2% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,737,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,773 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,044,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,974 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,555,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,107,000 after purchasing an additional 851,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

