California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,081 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $22,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 0.3 %

LECO opened at $195.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.69. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $139.92 and a one year high of $210.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total transaction of $204,204.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,958.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $204,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,958.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $793,049.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on LECO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.86.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

