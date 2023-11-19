California Public Employees Retirement System Has $22.16 Million Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 261,656 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,401 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AECOM were worth $22,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in AECOM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,327,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 405,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 697.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 90,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 78,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ACM stock opened at $86.98 on Friday. AECOM has a 52-week low of $74.40 and a 52-week high of $92.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.03, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30.

AECOM Increases Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. AECOM had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. AECOM’s payout ratio is 184.62%.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACM. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.43.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

