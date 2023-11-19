California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.83 Billion Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,328,747 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 158,519 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.6% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,831,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in NVIDIA by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $206,667,000 after acquiring an additional 22,809 shares during the last quarter. Mayport LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $489,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $545.00 to $668.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.49.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $492.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $444.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.14. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $138.84 and a 1 year high of $502.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.86%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total value of $14,440,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,793,980,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total value of $14,440,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,980,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

