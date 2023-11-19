CAE (TSE:CAE) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at TD Securities

CAE (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CAE. National Bankshares raised their price target on CAE from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. CIBC raised their target price on CAE from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CAE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$36.15.

CAE stock opened at C$28.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.11. The stock has a market cap of C$9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.97. CAE has a 12-month low of C$25.44 and a 12-month high of C$33.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

