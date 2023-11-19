Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Director Sells $799,140.00 in Stock

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) Director James J. Buquet III sold 38,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $799,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,634.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Business First Bancshares Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $24.23. The firm has a market cap of $533.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.80.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $65.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.16 million. Analysts expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Business First Bancshares Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 20.74%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BFST. TheStreet raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Business First Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Business First Bancshares from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Business First Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,071,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,480,000 after buying an additional 569,408 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $4,762,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $2,056,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 437,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after buying an additional 112,699 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 100,277 shares during the period. 41.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

Further Reading

