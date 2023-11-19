Burney Co. Sells 2,650 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Burney Co. lowered its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,158,000 after buying an additional 28,053,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,222,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $49,058,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at $57,884,000. 58.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WBD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of WBD opened at $10.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.95. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.61.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

