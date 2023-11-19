Burney Co. Invests $203,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,419,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 184,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 374.2% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 93,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 73,880 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR stock opened at $71.04 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $76.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.85 and its 200 day moving average is $70.79. The company has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

