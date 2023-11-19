Burney Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Burney Co. decreased its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 29.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 37.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in M&T Bank by 60.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $110,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at $669,561.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,551.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $110,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at $669,561.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of MTB stock opened at $126.73 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $172.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.62 and its 200 day moving average is $124.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.84.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 30.01%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

