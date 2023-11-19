Burlington Stores (BURL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 21st. Analysts expect Burlington Stores to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Burlington Stores to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSE BURL opened at $136.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.85. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $239.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $213.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 98.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 10.8% in the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

