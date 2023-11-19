Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Buckle had a return on equity of 57.52% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $303.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BKE stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. Buckle has a 1-year low of $30.18 and a 1-year high of $50.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.78 and a 200 day moving average of $34.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

In related news, SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 15,000 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $568,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,375.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Buckle by 2,840.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Buckle by 58.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Buckle by 733.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Buckle during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Buckle by 42.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Buckle from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

