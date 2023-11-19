Bryant R. Riley Acquires 30,000 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.23 per share, with a total value of $636,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,778,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,913,350.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RILY opened at $21.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $60.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.29%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -156.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 51,501.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 703,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,850,000 after purchasing an additional 702,473 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 455.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 584,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,953,000 after purchasing an additional 479,077 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 8,278.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 460,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,761,000 after purchasing an additional 455,335 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 619,372.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 272,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after purchasing an additional 272,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,836,000. 41.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

