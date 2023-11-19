Bryant R. Riley Acquires 30,000 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.23 per share, with a total value of $636,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,778,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,913,350.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
B. Riley Financial Price Performance
RILY opened at $21.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $60.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.59.
B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.29%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -156.86%.
Separately, StockNews.com cut B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.
B. Riley Financial Company Profile
B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.
