Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.44.
BIP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance
BIP opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.26 and a beta of 0.93. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average is $32.22.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 493.55%.
About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.
