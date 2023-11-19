Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.44.

BIP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 48.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 426,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,387,000 after acquiring an additional 138,924 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 35,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIP opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.26 and a beta of 0.93. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average is $32.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 493.55%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

