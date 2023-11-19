Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 48.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 92.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

NASDAQ BIPC opened at $31.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.11. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $48.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.