Brokers Issue Forecasts for Devon Energy Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 15th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy company will earn $5.96 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.90. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.94 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.47 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.18.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $45.36 on Friday. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

