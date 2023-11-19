Brokerages Set STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Price Target at $53.00

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of research firms have commented on STM. StockNews.com began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $45.74 on Tuesday. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.33 and a 200 day moving average of $45.65.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 1,773.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,267,061 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $19,857,000 after buying an additional 4,985,946 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 448.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,214,361 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $118,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,709 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 92.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,830,732 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $97,926,000 after purchasing an additional 879,856 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth about $46,169,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 110.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,571,099 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $84,009,000 after purchasing an additional 825,857 shares during the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

