Brokerages Set Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target at $43.78

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.78.
Several research analysts have issued reports on SAGE shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $311.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on SAGE
Institutional Trading of Sage Therapeutics
Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.12. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $59.99.
About Sage Therapeutics
Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sage Therapeutics
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.