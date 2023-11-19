Brokerages Set Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target at $43.78

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.78.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SAGE shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $311.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SAGE

Institutional Trading of Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,976,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,106,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,733,000 after buying an additional 792,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,835,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,850,000 after buying an additional 666,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,822,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,833,000 after buying an additional 580,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,083,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,225,000 after buying an additional 532,042 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.12. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $59.99.

About Sage Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.