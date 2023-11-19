Brokerages Set ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target at $99.20

Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.88.
ON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,380,451,000 after acquiring an additional 99,064,396 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,365 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,064,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 883.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,555,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,216 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ON stock opened at $70.03 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $59.61 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.54. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.84.
ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
