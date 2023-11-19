Brokerages Set Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Price Target at $11.36

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.36.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Allakos from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Allakos from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Allakos alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALLK

Allakos Stock Up 5.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allakos

Shares of ALLK stock opened at $1.89 on Thursday. Allakos has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73. The stock has a market cap of $165.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLK. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Allakos by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,652,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Allakos by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,979,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428,359 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP raised its position in shares of Allakos by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 5,536,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,638,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. RiverVest Venture Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allakos by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. RiverVest Venture Management LLC now owns 4,987,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after acquiring an additional 99,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Allakos by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,375,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,077,000 after acquiring an additional 548,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

(Get Free Report

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.