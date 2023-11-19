British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Receives GBX 414 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 382.50 ($4.70).

BLND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of British Land to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.07) price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 405 ($4.97) price objective on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Get British Land alerts:

View Our Latest Report on British Land

British Land Stock Up 4.5 %

British Land Increases Dividend

Shares of LON:BLND opened at GBX 367.20 ($4.51) on Thursday. British Land has a 52-week low of GBX 287.30 ($3.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 522.30 ($6.41). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 314.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 327.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -327.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.53, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be issued a GBX 12.16 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from British Land’s previous dividend of $11.04. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,053.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other British Land news, insider Irvinder Goodhew purchased 4,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 312 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of £14,623.44 ($17,958.30). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,828 shares of company stock worth $1,507,248. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

British Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.