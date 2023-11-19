Brave Bison Group plc (LON:BBSN) Insider Acquires £45,000 in Stock

Brave Bison Group plc (LON:BBSN – Get Free Report) insider Oliver Green acquired 2,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of £45,000 ($55,262.19).

Brave Bison Group Stock Performance

LON:BBSN opened at GBX 1.85 ($0.02) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.87 million, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Brave Bison Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 3.20 ($0.04).

Brave Bison Group Company Profile

Brave Bison Group plc operates as a digital advertising agency in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company provides digital advertising and technology services, include social media advertising, influencer marketing, paid media, search engine optimization, e-commerce software integration, system design, and others.

