BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.
Get Our Latest Report on BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Trading Down 1.3 %
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 12.49%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LND. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Sentinus LLC acquired a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter.
About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.