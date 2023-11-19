BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Get BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LND opened at $4.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.86. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 12.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LND. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Sentinus LLC acquired a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

(Get Free Report)

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.