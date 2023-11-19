Brady (NYSE:BRC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.85-$4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.06.

Brady Stock Performance

Shares of BRC opened at $54.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.73. Brady has a 1 year low of $44.71 and a 1 year high of $58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.01 million. Brady had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Brady will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brady Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Brady’s payout ratio is 26.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Brady from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised Brady from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Sunday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Brady

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brady news, VP Bentley Curran sold 6,209 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $347,455.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,253.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Brady news, VP Bentley Curran sold 6,209 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $347,455.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,253.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nancy Lee Gioia sold 4,250 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $237,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,473.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 34.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 27.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Brady in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 14.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

About Brady

(Get Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.