Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22, reports. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter.

Borr Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of BORR stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.19. Borr Drilling has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.94 million, a PE ratio of -51.58 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of Borr Drilling

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BORR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 262.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

