BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Lifted to Buy at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Guggenheim currently has $41.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BWA. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of BorgWarner from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.72.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $34.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average of $42.20. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 14.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

