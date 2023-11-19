Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.44.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOOT. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

In other news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $1,135,293.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,860.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in Boot Barn by 350.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,358,000 after buying an additional 1,390,200 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Boot Barn by 1,556.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 489,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,447,000 after buying an additional 459,844 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 1,134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 484,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,043,000 after buying an additional 445,357 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at $33,934,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,696,000.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $71.09 on Tuesday. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $56.62 and a 52-week high of $104.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.61 and a 200 day moving average of $81.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.37.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

