BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Sells 70,464 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC cut its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,464 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $12,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,488,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 362,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,838,000 after purchasing an additional 105,691 shares during the period. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRO. Citigroup increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

BRO opened at $73.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $74.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.19. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 19.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

