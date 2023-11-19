BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Sells 31,947 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lowered its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31,947 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $11,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Leidos by 24.6% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 43,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 8,548 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Leidos by 229.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 163,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after buying an additional 114,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Leidos by 3.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Leidos by 18.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,696,000 after buying an additional 20,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Leidos by 4.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 248,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,022,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.36.

Shares of LDOS opened at $105.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.19. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $110.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 101.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.36. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

In other Leidos news, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $217,402.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,957.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $95,872.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $217,402.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,957.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

