BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Sells 25,628 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC cut its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 210,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,628 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $13,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,310,000 after buying an additional 83,174 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth approximately $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.05.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $63.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $65.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.37.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,722 shares of company stock valued at $295,652 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

