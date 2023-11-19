BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Reduces Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC decreased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 143,283 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $12,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Silicon Laboratories

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total value of $407,222.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,001,822.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLAB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $154.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.88.

Silicon Laboratories Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $100.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.95 and a beta of 1.15. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $194.68.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

