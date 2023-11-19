BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Increases Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 681,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,367 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $11,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 227,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.04.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.62. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $19.42.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.