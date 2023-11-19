BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Grows Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 63.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 151,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,754 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $12,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 6,460.0% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 456.3% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,243,015.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,243,015.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $189,059.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,976.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,783 shares of company stock worth $1,015,296. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

LNTH opened at $68.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.37. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $100.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69 and a beta of 0.66.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

