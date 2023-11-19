BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BNY)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

BNY opened at $9.70 on Friday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $11.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

