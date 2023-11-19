BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Price Performance

Shares of MYI opened at $10.51 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $11.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $10.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

