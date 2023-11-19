BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MQT opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $11.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MQT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,341,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 48.8% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 301,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 98,849 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 13.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 369,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 43,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

