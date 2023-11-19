BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MIY)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE MIY opened at $10.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.62. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $12.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIY. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 73.1% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 357,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 150,768 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,200,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 73,905 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 36.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 58,589 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. 19.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

