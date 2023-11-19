BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVTGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Performance

MVT opened at $10.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $11.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MVT. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $678,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 24.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 71.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 14,715 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 12,672.0% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 31,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 31,680 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 276.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 27,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

