BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUE)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MUE opened at $9.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.43. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $10.58.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 99,061 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $874,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $540,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 157,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 51,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 36.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 49,474 shares during the period.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.