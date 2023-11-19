BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE MHN opened at $9.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $11.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 13.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,892 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 1.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 8.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

