BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUJ)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

MUJ opened at $10.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $12.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

