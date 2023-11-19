BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MHD opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average is $11.16. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $12.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter worth $157,000.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

